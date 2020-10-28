Best of BS Opinion: Jet's revival plan, rising onion prices, and more

The outcome of the US presidential election will not change our onion policy.

A lot rides on what we do at home and how we handle our neighbours. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Shankar Acharya writes: Many decades of development experience strongly suggest that sustained high economic growth requires an open economy with rapid export growth

Jet’s revival plan: Patience, perseverance and plenty of moolah is the way forward even assuming intent is in place, writes Anjuli Bhargava

OUR EDITS SAY: Beyond 2+2: India must secure its own regional interests as well

Interventions to contain onion prices would do more harm than good