A triple whammy in November?
Best of BS Opinion: Job crisis, price rise, India's weak policies, and more

Whether it is the employment crisis or foreign companies leaving India, the hyphen between the two is weak policies

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Whether it is the employment crisis or foreign companies leaving India, the hyphen between the two is weak policies. But that leaves things not spelt out when it comes to companies’ governance. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

The jobs situation in India has worsened seriously over the past 15 years, says Shankar Acharya. The principal reason for this is weak policies.

Though in the past few years some multinationals have left India, it is not Quit India yet, says Shailesh Dobhal. It is the India-specific issues that are at play here. Read here

Besides price rise and the increase in the employment rate, we now see a falling labour participation rate. Mahesh Vyas explains

Immediate response and disclosure, as well as calibrated resolution, are the only defence firms have today. Pradipta Bagchi writes

Quote of the day

Since he (Sharad Pawar) was Union agriculture minister and is also a senior leader, he should lead a delegation of leaders and meet the prime minister to apprise him about the farmers' woes in the country.

----- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 06:25 IST

