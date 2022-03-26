Best of BS Opinion: Kremlin's defined limits, digital festivities & more

-
Wealth-income mismatch: The curious case of India's missing millionaires
Billionaires' club has record 126 members; combined wealth is $728 bn now
Adani's wealth jumped the most in 2021, Nykaa CEO newest billionaire: Hurun
Start-ups make it to the Rich List this year but lag in charity
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
How reliable is the data put out in the annual rich lists on the number of wealthy people and the extent of their wealth? A look at information from income tax, real estate deals, sales of high-end automobiles and disclosures by elected representatives suggest a mismatch between these lists and the reality, writes T N Ninan. Read it here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta analyses why successor states to the former Soviet Union did not become economic powerhouses. Read it here
T C A Srinivasa Raghavan asks whether the Indian zeitgeist till 2014 was truly secular and has it now changed as completely as the economic spirit changed in the 1970s? Read it here
Chintan Modi weighs the pros and cons of online events versus their physical versions and the dubious benefits of “phygital” functions. Read it here
“In the near term there are really no good options, other than begging an Asian buyer or two to give up their LNG tanker for Europe,”
Robert McNally, former presidential energy adviser, on US gas supply plans for Europe
