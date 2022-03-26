Best of BS Opinion: Kremlin's defined limits, digital festivities & more

How reliable is the data put out in the annual rich lists on the number of wealthy people and the extent of their wealth? A look at information from income tax, real estate deals, sales of high-end automobiles and disclosures by elected representatives suggest a mismatch between these lists and the reality, writes T N Ninan. Read it here



In other views:

Devangshu Datta analyses why successor states to the former Soviet Union did not become economic powerhouses. Read it here



T C A Srinivasa Raghavan asks whether the Indian zeitgeist till 2014 was truly secular and has it now changed as completely as the economic spirit changed in the 1970s? Read it here



Chintan Modi weighs the pros and cons of online events versus their physical versions and the dubious benefits of “phygital” functions. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In the near term there are really no good options, other than begging an Asian buyer or two to give up their LNG tanker for Europe,”

Robert McNally, former presidential energy adviser, on US gas supply plans for Europe