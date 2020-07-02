Best of BS Opinion: Learning from the Army, priortising reforms, and more

From the qualities our social organisations can learn from the armed forces and the dangers of improper handling of corona-wastes to the reasons the government’s reactionary measures on hiking tariffs have not worked in spurring manufacturing, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

Good policies need coherent implementation based on social consensus and luck for results, writes Shyam Ponappa.

Only important reforms can push potential growth back up post Covid, writes Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) P Ltd.

Data suggests that the economy is bottoming out, says our top edit.

Medical waste treatment capacity has to be ramped up urgently, says our second edit.

Why did India choose to sign FTAs with countries that had a comparative advantage in manufacturing instead of targeting FTAs with those where Indian manufactured goods would have a comparative advantage, asks Dhiraj Nayyar, chief economist, Vedanta.

It is time to empirically study every case of disgorgement effected in India and to study what principles ought to govern the manner of computation of disgorgement, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan.