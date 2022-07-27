Best of BS Opinion: Lessons from a tax cut, national agri market & more

-
ALSO READ
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
Collect Form 10BE before May 31 for availing tax deduction under Sec 80G
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
Make the most of higher tax deductions to senior citizens, say experts
Best of BS Opinion: Platform economy, all in the family, and more
Signs that the global economy is rapidly losing its post-Covid-19 momentum are evident in the less optimistic forecasts by the major multilateral institutions. Worldwide inflationary trends, the uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and a possible slowdown in China, a major driver of global growth, are all likely to result in lower global growth, a development that will impact India too. Attaining higher medium term growth, therefore, will remain a big challenge, the top edit points out. Read it here
In other views:
A K Bhattacharya examines the impact of the new corporation tax structure that was introduced in 2019 and concludes that fears of huge revenue losses were exaggerated. Read it here
C K G Nair & M S Sahoo discuss the conceptual problem with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs. Read it here
The second edit explains why the launch of a composite portal to provide agricultural marketing-related services through a single digital platform will address a major lacuna that hindered the electronic National Agricultural Market from serving as a pan-India bazaar for agricultural goods. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU