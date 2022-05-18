Best of BS Opinion: LIC market debut, Narcissus in the boardroom & more

The listing of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) mega-initial public offering indicates weak market sentiment. The issue was oversubscribed at Rs 949, which was the top end of the price band. The government raised Rs 20,516 crore from the issue. But the share closed out its first trading session at Rs 873. In this context, our lead editorial notes if the listing leads to more transparency about LIC’s finances and less interference in its investment decisions, that could eventually lead to improved returns. Read here
China eschews triumphalism in favour of a more cautious external posture, writes former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. Read here
Media encomiums and the feeling of self-importance are shimmering mirages in the desert of self-delusion, writes R. Gopalakrishnan. Read here
“Over the next decade and half, 5G technology will contribute $450 billion through economic growth and job creation.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
