JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Every unhappy family…
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Liquor sale decisions, coronavirus outbreak, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Topics
Coronavirus | Liquor sale | Lockdown

Alokananda Chakraborty 

Long queue for liquor was witnessed on almost all the wine shops in delhi (Photo- Sanjay K. Sharma)

From the reasons China’s unrelenting ascension is unstoppable and how its weak administrative capability and poor institutional quality have stood in the way of India securing its full economic potential to why Karnataka CM's earlier decision to force migrants to stay back and work puts them in the same position as bonded labourers, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

Liquor sale decisions show policy arbitrariness, says our top edit. Read on...

Karnataka was wrong in treating migrants as bonded labourers, says our second edit. Click here to read...

China has the wherewithal to set corruption aside where the country’s strategic interests lie, writes Parthasarathi Shome. Read on...

By further weakening the internal cohesion of the world’s leading powers, the Covid-19 crisis threatens to leave the world even more rudderless, writes Arvind Subramanian, a former chief economic adviser to the government of India; a non-resident senior fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics and a visiting lecturer at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Click here to read...

The virus lockdown exposes five regulatory hurdles holding back an important pillar of learning’s future, write Manish Sabharwal and Sumit Kumar, who are with with Teamlease Services and Teamlease Skills University respectively. Read on...

Quote

"People have to understand that liquor is not a vaccine for COVID-19"

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'
First Published: Fri, May 08 2020. 06:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU