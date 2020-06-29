JUST IN
Building the future
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Preventing polluted planet, making racism debate matter

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Realty, steel, and power are sectors already recipients of support measures

Securitisation will now pervade areas of finance, law, environment infrastructure, and financial technology. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Despite the obvious benefits of securitisation, its progress in India has been slow. Ajay Shah explains how to make it work.

The world we build now will be the future, says Sunita Narain. The pandemic was not just an oversight.

What is hidden in Facebook’s 9.99 per cent acquisition of Jio Platforms (JPL) is the former’s indirect acquisition of at least 9.99 per cent economic interest in Jio Infocomm (Jio), says Vivek Agarwal. Such combinations can lead to competition law concerns.

The RBI needs to handle the fintechs with care so that the innovation that is necessary for inclusion and cost-effective, fast transactions is not stymied. Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the grey area

Our edit says

The mere retreat by some multinationals cannot change our attitudes towards racism.

Only education can do it. Read here

QUOTE

India has always contributed to global health and wellness. It continues to do so. Yoga today globally has become an integral part of one's lifestyle. Similarly, the world is fast adopting Ayurveda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 05:26 IST

