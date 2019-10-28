JUST IN
Opening bell for class-action suits
Best of BS Opinion: Of govt responsibility and people lacking clear ideas

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Beyond Big Brother: Data can save lives, one humane bit at a time

The public does not have a clear idea as to how petroleum products are priced. The public does not know how banks fail. State control in various spheres of the economy has given way to profiteering by other means.

Even savings in banks are not safe. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Opacity in the way petroleum products are priced must go if there is to be more competition in the sector, explains A K Bhattacharya.

Big data can save lives and build better citizens, says Ambi Parameswaran.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says above a threshold, there could be a graded system of insuring deposits.

The RBI and the finance ministry should take responsibility for the failure of cooperative banks and compensate depositors, says Debashis Basu.

There were people who used to say I am new and lack experience. Some even branded me an 'anadi' (novice). But now the very same people say I am not an 'anadi' but a 'khiladi' (player) of politics

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
First Published: Mon, October 28 2019. 06:12 IST

