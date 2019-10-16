Best of BS Opinion: Perils of loan waivers, crucial SC judgments, and more

-
Best of BS Opinion: Nobel Prize for economics, rural unemployment, and more
Cold shower after polls: Tax revenue numbers portend pain for the next govt
Lok Sabha polls: Issue of farm loan waiver takes new turn in Madhya Pradesh
Perils of loan waivers
Top headlines: GST collection falls to Rs 91,916 cr, Maruti sales decline
Most of India’s problems look like yesterday’s. They should have been easy to take care of, regardless of whether they are of the courts or of the administration. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.
No amount of tax rate deduction can succeed without buttress from tax administration. Parthasarathi Shome analyses.
In the coming months, the importance of understanding crucial Supreme Court judgments cannot be over-emphasised, says M J Antony
India’s deficiencies weaken its position in international bargaining and thwart its hopes of becoming a global player.
Anita Inder Singh stresses the country must strengthen the rule of law and improve democratic governance.
OUR EDIT SAYS: A better way to help farmers is direct cash transfer.
