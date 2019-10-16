JUST IN
Can synchronised stagnation be stopped?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Perils of loan waivers, crucial SC judgments, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Five-judge SC Bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Most of India’s problems look like yesterday’s. They should have been easy to take care of, regardless of whether they are of the courts or of the administration. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

No amount of tax rate deduction can succeed without buttress from tax administration. Parthasarathi Shome analyses.

In the coming months, the importance of understanding crucial Supreme Court judgments cannot be over-emphasised, says M J Antony

India’s deficiencies weaken its position in international bargaining and thwart its hopes of becoming a global player.

Anita Inder Singh stresses the country must strengthen the rule of law and improve democratic governance.

OUR EDIT SAYS: A better way to help farmers is direct cash transfer.

QUOTE

Sometimes less is more in life. So we have got to be careful with that. And the football World Cup happens every four years and you see the madness

Sourav Ganguly, going to be BCCI president
First Published: Wed, October 16 2019. 06:21 IST

