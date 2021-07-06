Best of BS Opinion: Point of vulnerability, Covid-19 vaccines, and more

Revelations of France’s judicial investigations into alleged corruption in the deal for Rafale fighter aircraft raises fresh questions about the opaque and inefficient manner in which international defence deals are negotiated by India.
The real loser, the second edit argues, is the defence forces which remains singularly unprepared for next-gen warfare
The top edit explains how the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code is being gamed so that lenders’ losses are rising. Read it here
Neelkanth Mishra assesses the outlook for global retail sales as the pandemic recedes. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta points to a possible crisis as the government moves to improve supplies of Covid vaccines: inadequate testing facilities to handle those volumes. Read it here
Mahesh Vyas shows how consumer sentiment remains stubbornly unimpressed even though the economy is recovering at a decent clip after the second Covid-19 wave. Read it here
