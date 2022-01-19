JUST IN
What is on the board's agenda this year?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Precarious employment, another wave & same old politics

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

A health official takes swab sample of a person on a street for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday.

Concerns have begun to grow about the impact of the current wave of the pandemic on livelihoods in India. The Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible but appears to be relatively mild in terms of fatalities, has nevertheless led to reduced mobility and increased public health-related restrictions on economic activity. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government will need to re-examine its portfolio of short-term palliatives – some cash payouts and free grain supply, the expanded rural employment guarantee, financial relief to smaller enterprises, the payment of school fees up to a limit, and so on. Read here

India’s battle against Covid has been hampered by the government’s desire to politicise the vaccine programme and by the arrogance of those in charge of the battle, writes Vir Sanghvi. Read here

Amit Tandon highlights what company boards would be expected to do this year. Read here

“Progression of disease to a severe category can be averted by strategic testing of those who are at high risk and more vulnerable, as well as in areas where the spread is likely to be higher.”
Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Arti Ahuja

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 06:30 IST

