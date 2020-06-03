Best of BS Opinion: Problem of tax buoyancy, one year of Modi 2.0, and more

From a discussion on the prospects of developed and developing economies amidst the growing Covid pandemic and the reasons the government cannot take the deteriorating tax buoyancy lightly to the many controversial initiatives of the first year of Modi-II, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

The inability to handle the case load might have driven several administrators to dilute attempts to limit infections and focus instead on providing medical care to those who most need it, writes Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Strategist for Credit Suisse.

Using the government to borrow and spend to prop up growth might be feasible but is not sustainable, says our top edit.

With a weak judiciary, a shrinking economy and record unemployment, the need for sensible good governance has never been more urgent, says our second edit.

For two successive years, the sanctity of the Budget's tax revenue numbers presented to Parliament as the Revised Estimate has been destroyed, writes A K Bhattacharya.

India's pivotal position in South Asia, its strong economic ties with ASEAN+6 countries and its presence in the make its participation critical as Asia provides leadership for global economic recovery, write Suman Bery, Chatib Basri & Peter Drysdale.

