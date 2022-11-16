Best of BS Opinion: Prompt disclosures, boosting production, and more

-
Shyam Saran: Saudi Arabia is rapidly shedding its image as an insular Islamic state. Nowhere is this change more remarkable than in the status of women. Read here
Nivedita Mookerji: The silence of the political class on Twitter on the issue of job cuts in the tech universe, including at the microblogging site, stands out. Read here
Shashi Shekhar Vempati: China may have to come out of the twin bubbles of zero-Covid and Confucianism to come to terms with the low trust deficit globally that is seeing it not only being ejected from Canadian mines but also witnessing a flight of entrepreneurs from its mainland. Read here
The first edit says Sebi’s suggestions on disclosures will reduce information asymmetry. According to the second edit, the new urea policy is showing good results.
QUOTE
That death of 66 children in the Gambia resulting from an India-produced cough syrup has brought unimaginable shame to our country … The vaccines we have produced are either based on technology from advanced countries or on research from the developed world … we still have not produced a vaccine for dengue and chikungunya.
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:15 IST
