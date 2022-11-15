Prompt disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently released a consultation paper asking for feedback on new proposals to tighten the disclosure requirements for listed firms. This would imply changes in the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations 2015 (LODR). There are multiple material events, defined under the LODR, which the firm in question is required to disclose. Under the LODR, for example, companies need to state the acquisition, merger, demerger, restructuring, or sale of any unit and so on, which will have an impact on the business. However, as things stand, listed entities are often left to define their own “materiality policy” and they may or may not consider a given event material.