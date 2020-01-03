Best of BS Opinion: Railway finances, company boardroom, and more

The Railways, other forms of infrastructure, or the company boardroom — what unites all of them? Absence of wisdom? Inefficiency? Or just the burden of the past? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Doing away with cash does not mean doing away with Ajit Balakrishnan analyses the issue. Read on...

Though the plan of the government is laudable, it does not go far enough to address the country’s deficiencies, says Rathin Roy. Read more...

This is the time for to get more wisdom into the boardroom, says R Gopalakrishnan. Click here to read...

Apart from its social service obligations, bears a lot of inefficiency costs, says Vinayak Chatterjee. Click here...