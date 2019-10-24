Best of BS Opinion: RBI's reputational crisis, India's whistleblower policy

With investors appearing spooked by the news of fresh trouble at India’s iconic software company, what must the Infosys brass do to restore market confidence? Does the government genuinely believe that BSNL and MTNL can be turned around into useful contributors to their sector? What precisely is the nature of risk in a climate-altered world? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

BSNL and MTNL cannot be turned around without taxpayers shelling out a substantial amount.

And even if they could, the effort would drive private players out, causing overall social losses, argues our top edit.

Infosys, which faces an increasingly challenging environment in its core business, cannot afford to waste time dealing with problems caused by corporate governance, argues our second edit.

Unable to change with the times, banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, no longer inspires absolute confidence, writes JN Gupta, founder and managing director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services.

Somasekhar Sundaresan says it might be time to review the policy. The greater the ambiguity in the law on how one would be treated, the lesser is the ease of doing business.

Dhiraj Nayyar, chief economist at Vendanta, says divestment of banks must be accompanied by regulatory overhaul.