Best of BS Opinion: Real estate bankruptcy, PM Modi's speech, and more

Bankruptcy resolutions henceforth shall involve a moral element, with the government contributing to it. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Debashis Basu talks of the unfairness of real estate bankruptcy resolution. READ HERE...

The pandemic has affected the affluent class less than others, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

The gap between the haves and have-nots has widened. READ HERE...

OUR EDIT SAYS: The prime minister’s emphasis on less government interference is the way to go. READ HERE...