Best of BS Opinion: Reason for hope, Delhi's mismanagement, and more

For all those who have not lost hope for this country, one can do no better than draw attention to the expansive, big-picture change spelt out by Neelkanth Mishra, India Strategist for Credit Suisse, in his four-part article for this newspaper, published sequentially on April 5, 14, 21 and 29. The opening piece was entitled "India's changing corporate landscape", notes T N Ninan
Joseph Stiglitz and Lori Wallach argue that the scarcity of Covid-19 vaccines across the developing world is largely the result of efforts by vaccine manufacturers to maintain their monopoly control and profits. Pfizer and Moderna, the makers of the extremely effective mRNA vaccines, have refused or failed to respond to numerous requests by qualified pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to produce their vaccines.
Delhi had no governance whatsoever, and might as well just dissolve its state government and its municipal corporations and be ruled by RWAs, since post Sheila Dikshit it is some sort of anarchic-collective anyway, writes Mihir S Sharma
