Do we know our customers?
Best of BS Opinion: Regulating from the front, textile in trouble & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

The first edit says Sebi needs to crack down to demonstrate that front-running in mutual funds will not be tolerated. It could consider putting in place fresh measures in terms of monitoring employees with access to confidential information and fiduciary responsibility in asset management companies and other financial institutions. In view of the increase in cotton prices, the second edit says the government must revisit its policy on genetically modified crops

A K Bhattacharya: The new system of including the Railway Budget in the Union Budget has brought to light a serious flaw.

It has relegated to the background the central issues that affect the country’s largest transporter of goods and passengers.

Inflation is here to stay, says Pranjul Bhandari. Brace yourselves for its aftershocks

Ambi Parameswaran describes the surprise a dhoti-clad person threw up at the showroom of a German luxury car maker

QUOTE OF THE DAY The other day, I was told that some of the lawyers said ‘you (Justice Vineet Saran) are a very popular judge’. Justice Saran said ‘don’t call me a popular judge, call me a fair and equitable judge’. I rate him as a fair and equitable judge.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Justice Saran, who retired on Tuesday

First Published: Wed, May 11 2022. 06:30 IST

