Best of BS Opinion: Regulating from the front, textile in trouble & more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing inflation risks, India's big problem & more
Best of BS Opinion: Measuring inflation, China calling, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
The first edit says Sebi needs to crack down to demonstrate that front-running in mutual funds will not be tolerated. It could consider putting in place fresh measures in terms of monitoring employees with access to confidential information and fiduciary responsibility in asset management companies and other financial institutions. In view of the increase in cotton prices, the second edit says the government must revisit its policy on genetically modified crops
A K Bhattacharya: The new system of including the Railway Budget in the Union Budget has brought to light a serious flaw.
It has relegated to the background the central issues that affect the country’s largest transporter of goods and passengers.
Inflation is here to stay, says Pranjul Bhandari. Brace yourselves for its aftershocks
Ambi Parameswaran describes the surprise a dhoti-clad person threw up at the showroom of a German luxury car maker
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU