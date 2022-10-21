JUST IN
A sporting proposition for BCCI
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Rs 40k-crore challenge, a sporting proposition & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Democracy
Photo: Shutterstock

Aakar Patel: Today democracy can be and usually is undermined from within. Read here

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the redrawing of the media map, making the business a battle among the big players. Read here

First edit: The export of weaponry creates economies of scale, brings down equipment prices for India as well as for buyer countries, and also generates strategic heft for India. Read here The second edit argues for spinning off the Indian Premier League as a separate entity under the Board of Control for Cricket in India and subjecting it to tax. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I recognise though that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 06:49 IST

