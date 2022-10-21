Best of BS Opinion: Rs 40k-crore challenge, a sporting proposition & more

-
Aakar Patel: Today democracy can be and usually is undermined from within. Read here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the redrawing of the media map, making the business a battle among the big players. Read here
First edit: The export of weaponry creates economies of scale, brings down equipment prices for India as well as for buyer countries, and also generates strategic heft for India. Read here The second edit argues for spinning off the Indian Premier League as a separate entity under the Board of Control for Cricket in India and subjecting it to tax. Read here
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 06:49 IST
