JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

NIP and NMP: The pipeline jugalbandi
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Signposts from China, consumer sentiments, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | consumer sentiment

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

China, economy, gdp, growth, military
Illustration: Binay Sinha

China, infrastructure and consumer hold out some hope. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

In the post-Covid recovery phase, China springs a few surprises but sticks to the familiar on foreign policy with India. Shyam Saran elaborates

Vinayak Chatterjee writes: The “jugalbandi” of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline should be music for the infrastructure sector, and the nation.

One investing, the other resourcing.

There is a steady improvement in consumer sentiment. But, they are still a far cry from the levels seen before the lockdown, says Mahesh Vyas

QUOTE

We know that people want to get vaccinated so that they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love Center for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 09 2021. 02:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.