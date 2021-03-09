Best of BS Opinion: Signposts from China, consumer sentiments, and more

-
China, infrastructure and consumer hold out some hope. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
In the post-Covid recovery phase, China springs a few surprises but sticks to the familiar on foreign policy with India. Shyam Saran elaborates
Vinayak Chatterjee writes: The “jugalbandi” of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline should be music for the infrastructure sector, and the nation.
One investing, the other resourcing.
There is a steady improvement in consumer sentiment. But, they are still a far cry from the levels seen before the lockdown, says Mahesh Vyas
