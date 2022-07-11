JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A make-or-break ban
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Start-up slowdown, BJP's south push, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

startups

Our first edit says innovation should be at the core of any start-up business. In the view of the second edit, in the BJP’s south push, Telangana will be a test

Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the relationship between investment and negative interest rates

Ajay Shah examines links between infrastructure and growth, and says it is hard to argue that infrastructure is now the binding constraint

Sunita Narain: It is time we became responsible for our own waste and did not use the banned items today, and ask for more to be banned tomorrow
Quote of the day
Maa Kali’s unlimited blessings are always with India. With the spiritual energy, India is moving ahead with the spirit of world’s welfare.
PM Narendra Modi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 11 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.