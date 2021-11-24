Best of BS Opinion: Steady leadership, sustainable agriculture & more

JUST IN
Bollywood's Muslim stereotypes
Kanika Datta 

The repeal of the farm laws could mark an inflexion point in economic policy-making by the Modi government, especially when it overlaps with the states’ policy space. Agriculture is one of them but so are land, labour and electricity. So the retreat from the farm laws is likely to have a significant bearing on the fate of laws that the Centre has made in these arenas as well, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read it here

Commenting on India’s sub-optimal track record in negotiating international trade agreements, Arpita Mukherjee points out that a continuing lack of alignment between domestic policy objectives and desire to sign trade agreements will weaken India’s position. Read it here

The re-nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair suggests that President Biden has opted for stability. But Powell will face a different set of challenges in his second term, says the top edit. Read it here

India opted not to ratify the Action Agenda on Sustainable Agriculture during the Glasgow climate summit. The second edit explains why the country badly needs a coherent plan that combines technology with traditional knowledge. Read it here
‘Paytm was obviously overhyped, and perhaps not rightly priced. But that is not the case with most fintechs in India’
Sajan Pillai, promoter of Nasdaq-listed SPAC McLaren Tech

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 06:22 IST

