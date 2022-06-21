JUST IN
Agni pareeksha
Best of BS Opinion: Textbook errors, the complex world of regulators & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Smoke billows out from a passenger train coach after it was set on fire by protestors during a protest against
Smoke billows out from a passenger train coach after it was set on fire by protestors during a protest against

The first edit says the government’s fondness for sudden moves that can cause a public-relations splash leads it over and over again into actions taken without due deliberation and consultation. Read here

The second edit fears that learning outcomes can be devalued by the NCERT’s textbook changes. Read here

Dipankar Gupta: Let institutional efficiency and not essence of religion be our guide.

Read here

K P Krishnan: Independent and continued evaluations of statutory regulatory agencies are necessary for feedback to regulators and parliament. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: Agnipath violence is sad because, by and large, the Indian youth does not agitate against the lack of jobs. Read here

Quote of the Day May India get a president worthy of the office presaged by Rajaji as the last governor general and inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad as our first president.

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, on turning down opposition request to be president candidate

First Published: Tue, June 21 2022. 06:30 IST

