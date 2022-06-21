Best of BS Opinion: Textbook errors, the complex world of regulators & more

The first edit says the government’s fondness for sudden moves that can cause a public-relations splash leads it over and over again into actions taken without due deliberation and consultation. Read here

The second edit fears that learning outcomes can be devalued by the NCERT’s textbook changes. Read here

Dipankar Gupta: Let institutional efficiency and not essence of religion be our guide.

Read here

K P Krishnan: Independent and continued evaluations of statutory regulatory agencies are necessary for feedback to regulators and parliament. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: Agnipath violence is sad because, by and large, the Indian youth does not agitate against the lack of jobs. Read here