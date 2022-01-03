Best of BS Opinion: The network era looms, cryptocurrency conundrum & more

-
None of the things anticipated in 2022 is a sharp break with the past. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Ajit Balakrishnan: As the industrial era wanes, the network era looms.
Debashis Basu: This process of staying focused on the stock-market participants’ issues will be the most effective tool for any policymaking. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Will we see the privatisation of two public sector banks this year, as promised in the February 2021 Budget? Will the cryptocurrency conundrum be solved? Read it here
