JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The bard & the plague
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The PM-CM-DM structure, trade liberalisation, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
Coronavirus | PM Modi | Mukesh Ambani

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Modi

In India it is always the ancien regime — shorthand for the persistence of old thinking. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Dhirubhai Ambani may or may not have owned the government; it would seem Mukesh Ambani wants to own the market.

T N Ninan says Mukesh has proved sceptics wrong Read here

The PM-CM-DM structure of India’s governance is going awry, leading to power concentration in the hands of some. Shekhar Gupta explains Read here

Narendra Modi should review trade liberalisation as a multilateral commitment and renegotiate the FTAs while increasing tariffs, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan Read here

Nirmala Sitharaman is surely the Marie Antoinette of Indian politics, says Sunanda K Datta-Ray Read here

QUOTE

Few companies have the potential to transform a country's digital ecosystem in the way that Jio Platforms is doing in India

Henry Kravis, Co-founder of KKR
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 06:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU