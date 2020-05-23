Best of BS Opinion: The PM-CM-DM structure, trade liberalisation, and more

In India it is always the ancien regime — shorthand for the persistence of old thinking. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

Dhirubhai Ambani may or may not have owned the government; it would seem wants to own the market.

T N Ninan says Mukesh has proved sceptics wrong Read here

The PM-CM-DM structure of India’s governance is going awry, leading to power concentration in the hands of some. Shekhar Gupta explains Read here

Narendra Modi should review trade as a multilateral commitment and renegotiate the FTAs while increasing tariffs, says T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan Read here

is surely the Marie Antoinette of Indian politics, says Sunanda K Datta-Ray Read here