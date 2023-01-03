JUST IN
EPFO data shows employment dip
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Market behaviour in 2023, problems in clean energy introduction, and employment in India are what we have today.

Akash Prakash says your views on inflation and a US recession will decide your market stance.

Prosenjit Datta: Policymakers and energy strategists should realise the transition to clean energy will not be “clean”.

Mahesh Vyas: The EPFO Annual Reports reveal that the contributing establishments have declined from 660,204 in 2019-20 to 591,184 in 2021-22.

The Report for 2021-22 shows a fall in employment.

The first edit discusses various aspects of the Supreme Court verdict on demonetisation. The second edit gives the challenges before the new Brazil president.

(The) demonetisation decision does not suffer from any legal or constitutional flaws. A Supreme Court Bench in a 4-1 judgment

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 06:30 IST

