Best of BS Opinion: Three-day weekend, opening up mining, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting various stakeholders. On Thursday, Mr Modi met economists and sector experts to discuss the state of the economy. These meeting will help make the right policy interventions to revive economic growth. The Indian economy is expected to grow at 5 per cent in the current fiscal year. In terms of reforms, the government on Wednesday decided to open up the mining sector.

In this context, our lead editorial argues that the move will open up the market, a step which has long been hoped for.

However, to attain desired results, the government will also have to work on other legal and administrative changes so that output moves efficiently. Read more here...

Here’s a collection of other Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

India has given its military a formal say in how government is to be run. The long-term consequences of this are unclear, but what is clear is that we will not be able to avoid them. They will come, writes Aakar Patel. Read more here...

The expectation from the Supreme Court is that it will review its earlier view in the case of adjusted gross revenues for non-telcos, so that they can put their focus back on their core businesses, argues our second editorial. Read more here...

India Inc can hardly afford a four-day week as it’s simply too expensive. Implementing such a concept would invariably mean recruiting more people — something which is not economically sustainable, writes Shyamal Majumdar. Read more here...