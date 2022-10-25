Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain outlook, bear market patterns, and more

-
A K-shaped recovery, the Ukraine war, inflation and interest rates will all determine the width of the economic recovery in the investment year ahead.
Markets would hope for a broadening of recovery across sectors, which would drive consumption and investment in Samvat 2079, says the top edit here. Read here
In other views:
Akash Prakash points out that just as the mistakes of the bull market stand cruelly exposed, one must be careful not to get caught up in the current bearish rhetoric. Equity markets will turn with all the economic noise still bearish. Read it here
The second edit says Xi Jinping’s assumption of absolute power will test the world’s second largest economy like never before. Read it here
Indrajit Gupta argues that magazine brands have been given up for dead but their chances of revival aren’t far-fetched. Read it here
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 06:30 IST
