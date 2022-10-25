JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain outlook, bear market patterns, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more
Best of BS Opinion: A less predictable outlook, de-extinction, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Rs 40k-crore challenge, a sporting proposition & more
Best of BS Opinion: Pricing pressure, Congress votes for status quo, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Rising global risks, menace of malnutrition & more
Best of BS Opinion: Headwinds from the West, Xi's China syndromes & more
Best of BS Opinion: Reducing the legal burden, an insecure partner & more
Best of BS Opinion: Through a 40-yr prism, countrywide reincarnation & more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond inflation target, lessons from Maiden, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Rajasthan's Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain outlook, bear market patterns, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Samvat 2079

A K-shaped recovery, the Ukraine war, inflation and interest rates will all determine the width of the economic recovery in the investment year ahead.

Markets would hope for a broadening of recovery across sectors, which would drive consumption and investment in Samvat 2079, says the top edit here. Read here

In other views:

Akash Prakash points out that just as the mistakes of the bull market stand cruelly exposed, one must be careful not to get caught up in the current bearish rhetoric. Equity markets will turn with all the economic noise still bearish. Read it here

The second edit says Xi Jinping’s assumption of absolute power will test the world’s second largest economy like never before. Read it here

Indrajit Gupta argues that magazine brands have been given up for dead but their chances of revival aren’t far-fetched. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Rishi Sunak clearly comes with the huge advantage of being able to say everyone was warned”

A former British civil servant

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.