Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low
Best of BS Opinion: Unmet needs in telecom, activity in IT sector & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Shutterstock

The work left in telecom, a possible downside of the Hindenburg report, and the current consumer sentiment are what we have for you.

Shyam Ponappa: Considering how resources are channelled and regulations attended to, communication needs far greater emphasis and action on well-thought-out, timely policy intervention.

Amit Tandon: It will be unfortunate if the questions raised by Hindenburg on the Adani group cast a shadow on the capital market in India. The two should not be conflated.

Mahesh Vyas: The consumer sentiments index is still a substantial 20 per cent lower than what it was in February 2020, the month preceding the lockdown.

The first edit looks at the not so rosy picture for the IT sector. The second edit says in moving towards aatmanirbharta, the life-cycle cost of weapons systems must be considered.

Interesting. I just requested ChatGPT to list policies of the BJP and see what it brings out. In an era of rapidly unfolding technologies, time for us in politics to leverage these.

BJP Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 06:30 IST

