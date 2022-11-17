JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Prompt disclosures, boosting production, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Crypto meltdown, forced transmission, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Green yields, the routine air pollution crisis & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate concerns, Patidars and patronage & more
Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening governance, masked power play & more
Best of BS Opinion: Another lotus blooms, a fresh beginning and more
Best of BS Opinion: Managing expectations, the state of states & more
Best of BS Opinion: Reservations about EWS, an extraordinary decade & more
Best of BS Opinion: Severe policy lapse, the stealth bull market, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Data goes private, the Chief Twit takes over & more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Unwelcome reminder
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Unwelcome reminder, Beyond Bali, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | India exports | Bali

Rajesh Kumar 

Exports, global exports, supply chain

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today:

Data on trade for the month of October 2022 has been released and, for the first time in two years, exports have declined. In this context, our lead editorial notes that India is still quite a distance from creating a sustainable export ecosystem.

This requires focused attention from policymakers, as well as an understanding of the diffuse nature of modern supply chains. Read here

In other views:

Given the distractions of the Ukraine war, expectations of substantive progress at Bali were low. Now that India holds the presidency, it has a chance to work towards setting a practical and meaningful agenda to ensure that the G20 does not lose its relevance, notes our second editorial. Read here

India did well by avoiding a US-type fiscal stimulus and must now avoid a US-type tightening, writes Monetary Policy Committee Member Ashima Goyal. Read here

Quote

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy— constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.”

- G20 Bali declaration

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 06:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.