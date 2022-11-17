Best of BS Opinion: Unwelcome reminder, Beyond Bali, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for today:

Data on trade for the month of October 2022 has been released and, for the first time in two years, exports have declined. In this context, our lead editorial notes that India is still quite a distance from creating a sustainable export ecosystem.

This requires focused attention from policymakers, as well as an understanding of the diffuse nature of modern supply chains. Read here

In other views:

Given the distractions of the Ukraine war, expectations of substantive progress at were low. Now that India holds the presidency, it has a chance to work towards setting a practical and meaningful agenda to ensure that the G20 does not lose its relevance, notes our second editorial. Read here

India did well by avoiding a US-type fiscal stimulus and must now avoid a US-type tightening, writes Member Ashima Goyal. Read here