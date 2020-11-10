Best of BS Opinion: US-India defence cooperation, employment rate & more

-
The pandemic demonstrates how art draws heavily on life. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
If part of a 3-4 per cent fall in real wages is the result of a fall in the wage rate (a fair assumption), then the fall in employment in listed companies is likely to be less than 3 per cent during the first half of 2020-21. Mahesh Vyas explains
US-India defence cooperation must not adversely affect the India-Russia interface, says Premvir Das.
Despite all the rhetoric, the US will not get involved in any military confrontation that we may have with China
In the art world, it isn’t just 2020 that’s being nixed, some are cancelling out 2021 as well, says Kishore Singh
Nivedita Mookerji looks at the families of around 50 persons who could not recover from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic, when fear and stigma had gripped the country. Is it just Covid, or something more?
