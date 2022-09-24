JUST IN
Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'
Best of BS Opinion: When oligarchs rule, 'Moonlighting', and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Russia

This week T N Ninan gives you a picture of the way oligarchs have influenced politics in Ukraine.

In many industries, productivity increases if you don’t have to clock into an office with all its protocols, says Devangshu Datta

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan reinforces the argument about economics having to borrow from sociology and anthropology and describes why older-generation economists are falling behind.

Quote

Taxing our way to prosperity has never worked.

To raise living standards for all, we need to be unapologetic about growing our economy.

UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Sat, September 24 2022. 06:30 IST

