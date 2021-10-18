Best of BS Opinion: Why RBI has 'shocked' Srei, digitisation of farm data

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Digitisation of farm data needs awareness
Best of BS Opinion: Green power, Ordnance factory board, and more
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
It is now time to ponder whether digitisation can improve corporate governance. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up:
Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes why the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ‘shocked’ Srei. It seems the RBI had very little choice as the promoters (of Srei) did not infuse fresh capital. Read more...
Surinder Sud says the digitisation of farm data should go hand in hand with awareness building. Read more...
Ajay Shah: As the fourth-largest source of emissions, India will be noticed if a strong climate transition does not commence.
Despite the fact that today’s rich nations have created this problem. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU