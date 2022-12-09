JUST IN
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Winning ways, the end of Covid Zero, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Winning ways

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s impressive performance in Gujarat, where it has defied a 27-year incumbency to improve its tally from 99 seats in 2017 to 156 this year, may well dominate the electoral narrative.

But on the larger canvas, a more sobering reality is evident: Of the three recent elections, the Centre’s ruling party has lost two, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

There is a lot at stake for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war, and it could cause a great deal of pain for the world, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here

The investment required to transition to a net-zero emissions world is more than triple the current level of $2 trillion a year, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here

Quote of the day

“People blessed the politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 06:34 IST

