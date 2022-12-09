Best of BS Opinion: Winning ways, the end of Covid Zero, and more

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s impressive performance in Gujarat, where it has defied a 27-year incumbency to improve its tally from 99 seats in 2017 to 156 this year, may well dominate the electoral narrative.
But on the larger canvas, a more sobering reality is evident: Of the three recent elections, the Centre’s ruling party has lost two, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
There is a lot at stake for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war, and it could cause a great deal of pain for the world, writes T T Ram Mohan. Read here
The investment required to transition to a net-zero emissions world is more than triple the current level of $2 trillion a year, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 06:34 IST
