Institute held liable for lack of safety measures
Best of BS Opinion: WTO still lives, India's trade contradictions & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Bloomberg

Our first edit says it is gratifying that the WTO is not as somnolent as many supposed, and it can still take decisions by consensus. Read here The second edit says India not creating enough jobs has become a persistent problem. Read here

TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: While RBL Bank is not collapsing, the surprise has been the choice of the CEO …it’s a rare occasion when the RBI picked up the second person from the list submitted to it for the top job and not the first. Read here

DEBASHIS BASU: It may be worthwhile to pay attention to what the markets are telling us, as they did during the pandemic, rather than rely on consensus forecasts.

Read here

MIHIR S SHARMA: The WTO experience highlights India’s less-than-coherent approach towards trade. Read here

Quote of the Day I had come to the airport groggy and dozed off before the plane took off. Within a few minutes, a judder woke me up. It was only after landing that I realised how lucky I was.

A passenger on the SpiceJet plane that caught fire on Sunday

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 06:24 IST

