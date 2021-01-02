Best of BS Opinion: Chinese military, Biden as US President, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: A military set free, search for Covid-19 vaccine & more
Best of BS Opinion: Making a mockery of arbitration, LVB crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing visa hurdles, Trump vs Biden, and more
Best of BS Opinion: US' election system, privatisation of discoms, and more
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
China is about to launch its third aircraft carrier and plans six in all, two of them reportedly designated for the Indian Ocean where India will probably deploy a brace of much smaller carriers. It is hard to tell whether intensifying and broadening power rivalries will result in military conflict, as has happened with previous power-shifts, or simply the Finlandisation of much of Asia. Ten years from now, the world could look a very different place, writes T N Ninan here.
We should harbor no illusions about what President-elect Joe Biden will face in office. There will be deep scars left from the Trump presidency, and from a pandemic that the outgoing administration did so little to fight. The economic trauma will not heal overnight, and without comprehensive assistance at this critical time of need — including support for cash-strapped state and local governments — the pain will be prolonged, writes Joseph E Stiglitz.
Read it here.
The government will need to be transparent in terms of its monthly targets for the vaccination programme. So far it has gotten away just by talking up its expectations of India’s installed manufacturing capacity. Now it needs to give us numbers, and allow statisticians to model the interaction of the vaccination programme and the infection rate, writes Mihir S Sharma here.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU