Beware digital promise

This year marks 70 years of George Orwell’s evergreen book: 1984. Published in 1949, the book has tremendous appeal today. The premise of the book is based on dystopia where the central authority controls everything related to how people think and act.

The authority gives instructions to people from a head mounted on the wall making people think that they are being watched from all corners. Least did Orwell realise how 70 years later, his dystopian vision of the world is close to realisation, thanks to sheer digitisation of world economy. With digitisation, people leave a trail ...