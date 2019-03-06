Beyond a boundary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will not have a say in the administration of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The proposal, made at a meeting in Dubai recently, was part of ICC’s larger plan to “monitor” the burgeoning T20 tournaments around the world — IPL may be the richest but every cricketing nation has a similar tournament on its annual calendar. The Indian cricketing body has said that IPL is a domestically organised tournament, just like the Ranji Trophy, in which the ICC has no ...