Beyond Joshimath: How not to make the future a repeat of the past

The reports and commentary on soil subsidence in the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in the Garhwal Himalayas, the consequent damage to houses, and the evacuation of endangered people have rightly mentioned the neglect of past warnings. Also mentioned in dispatches are the environmental risks involved in undertaking ambitious rail, road, hydel, and other projects in a section of the Himalayas already prone to landslides and associated disasters because of large-scale deforestation.