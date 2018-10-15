Beyond private vs public: The first principles

Day by day, in bits and pieces, the monumental mess that is Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is unfolding. When IL&FS first roiled the financial markets after defaulting on payment of short-term paper, some people believed that the group was only caught in a financial crunch. Its money was stuck in large infrastructure projects, while public sector banks had stopped lending, forcing it to borrow short-term.

And this led to defaults. But the rot is far deeper and more dangerous. The first shock was that nobody even knows how many companies there are in the IL&FS ...