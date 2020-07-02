Beyond the gloom and doom of Covid-19

With countless loss of lives and livelihoods, rapidly surging unemployment rates, and the worst re­cession witnessed in recent history, the shock caused by the Covid-19 crisis is in no small measure unprecedented. The prevailing extremely pessimistic mood is understandable, but there are reasons to be optimistic.

Some emerging promising trends, which have the potential to transform human productivity and expand the development frontier, include rapid increase in digital proficiency, business innovation and greater predisposition for change. First, with rapid expansion of the ...