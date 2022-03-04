Beyond the theatre of war

The war between Russia and Ukraine might end soon. It might not. But the effects will linger long after it has ended. And not just in Ukraine or Russia.

Right here, in South Asia too. The pattern of the voting in the UN General Assembly showed some of the stresses and strains. Consider India’s neighbours. Just when tiny Sri Lanka was hoping the decline in Covid-19 infections could mean a return of Russian tourists, the war has put paid to it. While Indians top the list of tourists to the island, followed by the Chinese, both markets have been a bit sluggish, thought to have ...