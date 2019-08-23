Big boost for FPIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday relaxed the regulatory and compliance framework for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The market regulator also gave assurances that it would rationalise the norms for issuing participatory notes, thus making it convenient for FPIs to service clients favouring those instruments.

These measures should help reverse negative sentiment among FPIs and facilitate their re-entry into the Indian stock market, where they have been heavy sellers since the Budget. In addition, the market regulator has also announced a relaxation in the ...