BJP: An incomplete party

One of the biggest problems that the BJP has is the absence of economic thinkers, as distinct from mere economists. One consequence of this is that we have no idea of what its conception of wealth and value is, as distinct from mere money. Nor does it seem to have a sense of how wealth and value are created in modern society.

There are two reasons why this is important. The first is that the BJP has emerged as the flag bearer of a transformative majoritarian social philosoply for India. This philosophy, though narrow in conception and socially disruptive in its consequences, is likely ...