BJP approaches poll panel with an intriguing complaint against Congress

Palm in glove?

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached the with an intriguing complaint against the Congress. In its complaint, the BJP has stated the biometric units placed at the reservation counter of Indore railway station are unwittingly helping its rival party. How? People are asked to use their palms to obtain their tokens from these biometric machines. The party said the way the palms must be placed before the machine resembles the election symbol of the Congress. Indore is a BJP stronghold but in this election Sumitra Mahajan (eight-time MP) has been denied the ticket. The party has fielded Shankar Lalwani instead; the Congress' candidate from the seat is Pankaj Sanghvi.

Panneerselvam’s pilgrimage

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam's presence in Varanasi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his nomination to contest in the Lok Sabha election from the seat unleashed speculation that he might soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Pictures in which Panneerselvam, clad in saffron, appeared with his family were bandied about as proof. While Panneerselvam dismissed the rumours, stating that he wanted the AIADMK flag to drape his body after his death, rebel leaders from the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Katchi said Panneerselvam made the pilgrimage to Varanasi to seek a governor's position and that "the truth" would come out after once the election results were announced.

Jack Ma vs Hansika

Alibaba founder Jack Ma might have prescribed a “996” work schedule for young people but at least one young achiever in India has a different view on continuous working. Hansika Shukla, who emerged top rank-holder in the CBSE Class 12 board results, announced on Thursday, told journalists that she did not believe in keeping a count of the hours she worked on her preparation. She added her preparation pattern was such that she would study for an hour and then rest for another before resuming the cycle. “On some days, I’d even study for seven-eight hours but not at a stretch. All that mattered to me was how much I studied and the quality of learning,” she said. Now no one can say that her methods aren’t result-oriented!