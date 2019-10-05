BJP gears up for Delhi polls: Javadekar, others to begin extensive tour

gears up for Delhi polls

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai will begin extensive visits to all 70 constituencies in Delhi from next week. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed senior leader Javadekar as in-charge of the Delhi for Assembly polls due early next year. Puri, a local from Delhi, and Rai, a poorvanchali, have been appointed as co-incharges to help Javadekar for strategising and running a smooth campaign for the polls. The has high hopes from the polls but would like them to be held as soon as possible.

(NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is said to have announced his retirement from politics — that’s what some of his colleagues say. But last month, there was an interesting vignette on show. In Pune, to address party workers, a special throne-like chair had been designated for him alone on the dais. However, Pawar refused and sat in one of the other steel chairs. The throne remained unoccupied for the entirety of the meeting.



At a recent launch of a television channel for the northeast, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and MP from Dibrugarh Rameswar Teli had an interesting remark about why he had named himself “Teli”. He said that since he came from a state where there were many oil refineries, he had named himself Teli (from tel, that is, oil). Quite like how Rajesh Pilot took the name Pilot to denote his profession.