Blackballed by public sector firms

The government and public sector agencies are believed to be keeping confidential files of firms which are blacklisted. In international trade, especially defence deals, they are even more ‘classified’. But the consequences for a contractor, manufacturer, supplier or consultant are disastrous. The government holds the largest number of contracts.

When one public sector undertaking blacklists a contracting firm, others also keep them out of commercial dealings. They become untouchable even for private companies. The only way to remove the stigma is to move the court. However, ...