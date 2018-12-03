Block-chain promise and the challenges

Block-chain technology (BT) has the potential to transform international trade, says a recent publication from the World Trade Organization (WTO), authored by Emmanuelle Ganne. This is an interesting tool that opens opportunities to enhance the efficiency of a number of trade processes — financing, customs clearance, certification, transportation, logistics, insurance, distribution, intellectual property (IP) and government procurement.

BT is a lot more than bitcoins or crypto-currencies. It is a digital platform for decentralised, distributed records or ledgers of transactions, ...